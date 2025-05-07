Pet of the Week: Meet Bandit!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week's Pet of the Week is Bandit!

The humans at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society describe this 10-year-old Pomeranian/Chow Chow mix as a happy-go-lucky senior who loves spending time outside.

He is working on his diet and exercise, and would do best in a home that could take him for daily walks to continue helping him on his weight loss journey.

This sweet pup is available now at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

You can find more information about adopting Bandit or any of the other animals at the shelter here.