Pet of the week: Lamborghini

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Meet Lamborghini- she's a 4-year-old, spayed female, American Bulldog/Mastiff mix who is ready to be your new best friend!

KTNV Lamborghini



Her rescuers at the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control say she entered the shelter as a stray with a microchip that came back to the person turning her in as a stray, who ultimately stated it was apartment restrictions, as to why he brought her in.

Since her time in the shelter, Lamborghini has lost some weight due to stress. Lamborghini is friendly and eager to be taken out of her kennel. She pulls with excitement on the leash and is a happy girl with people, but would like to be the only dog in your home. She has lived with children and enjoys being part of a family.

Those interested in adopting Lamborghini can visit the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Monday - Saturday from 9:00am until 4:30pm.