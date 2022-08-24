Pet experts warn of parasites, bacteria found in puddles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summer means a lot of sunshine but here in the Las Vegas valley, it also brings thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

While Las Vegas could use the water as it experiences a historic drought, the wet weather is leaving behind puddles plagued with bacteria.

“What I’m seeing right now is a lot of giardia and a lot of coccidia in Las Vegas because dogs are getting in this runoff water,” said Kevin Martinez, the lead protection trainer at the Doggy Dojo.

Martinez said contracting those kinds of bacteria is particularly common for dogs that spend a lot of time outdoors.

Pets will typically come into contact with the bacteria after heavy rainfall or while playing in rivers, lakes, puddles and other standing water.

If the pet becomes infected, the bacteria moves from the source, to the mucus membranes and then it spreads throughout the body via the bloodstream.

“The water picks up a lot of contaminants in the desert. As that water is draining off of the roof, it picks up a lot of the fecal matter from the pigeons as well as parasites and diseases. Our domesticated animals don’t have the immune system that wild animals do in order to be able to sustain these parasites that live in that water,” Martinez said.

To reduce the risk, it’s recommended pet owners clean their yard routinely and eliminate any sources of standing water. If your pet shows any signs that they’re getting sick, Martinez recommends taking them to the vet as soon as possible.

Martinez said the bacteria is treatable and pets will typically make a full recovery if the symptoms aren’t ignored.