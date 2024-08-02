Pet adoptions down nationwide, local rescues explain why

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking for a furry friend, know that more pets are sitting in shelters waiting for a new home and they may be waiting longer as pet adoptions are down nationwide.

I talked to experts about what's happening in the Las Vegas valley.

Pet adoptions down nationwide, Las Vegas rescues explain why

Natalie Davison recently adopted her new pup from Kiss My Paws Rescue.

"I told my husband we are going to adopt a dog there are so many dogs that need a home," Davison told me.

She knew adoption was right for her.

"She is the sweetest dog ever."

While people still seek adoptions, the trend is down nationally.

According to a mid-year report by Shelter Animals, 82,000 fewer dogs and cats were adopted this year compared to the same period a year ago, a decline of 4%.

I met up with Christy Stevens from Hearts Alive Village.

"There are plenty of puppies available in our shelters," she said.

She says they are noticing the trend in their locations.

"Big dogs are in the biggest trouble. We seem to not have much trouble finding homes for smaller dogs and cats right now," Stevens said.

She says with rental property restrictions and inflation, she believes more dogs are ending up in shelters.

"I know we are seeing a lot more surrenders as an organization. The shelter is so overwhelmed," Stevens said.

We stopped by Henderson's shelter too.

WHAT IS HENDERSON SHELTER NOTICING?

"Intakes are up, surrenders are up, adoptions are done so it is just not our shelter it is shelters across the country that are filling up," said Danielle Harney, animal control supervisor.

HOW DOES THIS IMPACT OPERATIONS?

"It makes it very stressful," Harney said.

It's a low-kill shelter which means they typically only put dogs down if they don't have space.

"We are like 95% full on the dog side and probably 85%, 90% on the cat side," Harney said.

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas tells me intakes are up for the first six months of this year, despite that euthanasia is down 23%. But they're seeing an uptick in adoptions by about 700 pets, partly due to adoption events.

"While we [were] here I fell in love with this dog," Amber Borzotra told me. She and Chauncy Palmer adopted a dog from Hearts Alive Village. "We also wanted our dog to have a companion and a friend."

"Just rescuing and saving a life ultimately, like, why not, you know? Palmer asked.

They could've bought a dog but didn't.

"If I could make her life better, why not? Palmer asked.

