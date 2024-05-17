Person taken to hospital after mobile home fire in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was taken to the hospital after a mobile home fire in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Ferrari Avenue, which is near Sahara and Nellis, at 9:36 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and were able to get the fire out in about eight minutes.

One victim had thermal burns and was taken to the hospital.

Clark County officials said the Red Cross was called in to help three adults.

No other injuries were reported.

As of Thursday night, the cause of the fire and the victim's condition are unknown.