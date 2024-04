LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was injured after being shot in south Las Vegas on Friday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 9:21 p.m. in the 10000 block of Climbing Lily Street.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a victim with one gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators also located a crime scene.

No further details have been released, as of Saturday morning.