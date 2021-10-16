Person hit by vehicle near Sunset Park, road closures in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures are in effect near Sunset Park after Las Vegas police say a person was hit by a vehicle in the area.

The person hit was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to authorities, the crash happened shortly before 5:20 p.m. near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue. Police do not believe he was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

As of 7:30 p.m., Warm Springs Road is closed between Spencer Street and Eastern Avenue.

Police say Regional Transportation Commission buses will not be allowed through, and neither will pedestrian foot traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

