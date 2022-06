LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person was found dead in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Multiple people called to report finding a body in the 800 block of 6th Street, near Gass Avenue.

Police were able to locate the deceased individual at approximately 4:38 p.m. The person was not publicly identified as of this report.

At this time, police said there does not appear to be anything suspicious related to their death.