Person found dead after fire breaks out in apartment near Wynn, Twain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters found one person dead inside a burned apartment after responding to reports of a fire on Monday afternoon.

The first unit arrived at the apartment complex in the 3800 block of Wynn Road one minute after they were dispatched, Clark County Fire officials stated in a press release.

Firefighters found smoke coming from a first-floor window of the two-story apartment building.

Six minutes after the first reports of the fire were received, crews were spraying water on it and started to search the unit. During that search, they discovered "a victim of the fire that was deceased," officials stated. As of this report, the victim was not publicly identified.

The fire did not spread to any other units of the apartment building and no residents were displaced, according to fire officials.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called in to assist with the investigation.