LVMPD: Person dead after being run over by tree-trimming truck at Sunset Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after being run over by a tree-trimming truck at Sunset Park.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday around 1:38 p.m. a 2015 Freightliner M2 tree-trimming-truck ran over a pedestrian lying down in the park.

Police say medics determined the person was beyond resuscitation and stopped life-saving-efforts. The death of this pedestrian marks the 115th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.