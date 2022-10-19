Official: Woman at Sunset Park died after being run over by county vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials from Clark County said that a woman died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a County vehicle at Sunset Park.

According to initial reports, a County worker was using a boom truck to trim trees in the park near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. As the worker was leaving the area, the truck struck the woman, who had been lying in the grass nearby.

The County employee who was driving the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is assisting with the investigation into the incident.

"Our deepest condolences are with the friends and family of the woman who passed away," said Clark County officials.