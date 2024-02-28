Peppermill restaurant receives 2024 James Beard Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge is being recognized by the James Beard Foundation.

The foundation, known for recognizing some of the best restaurants in the country, has awarded its 2024 James Beard America's Classics Award to Peppermill.

"The America's Classics Award is given to locally-owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of their community," a press release states. "The Peppermill joins an elite group of more than 100 restaurants nationwide that have been acknowledged since the award's inception in 1998."

The restaurant opened on Dec. 26, 1972, following the successful launch of its sister location in Reno.

Stars of stage and screen have visited the restaurant over the years, including Elvis Presley, Adam Lambert, Anthony Bourdain, Carlos Santana, and Jerry Seinfeld. The Peppermill has also been featured in movies like Casino, Showgirls, and The Cotton Club.

The official celebration is scheduled to take place at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 10 in Chicago.