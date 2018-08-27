LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People across the country are rallying to fight President Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

They fear Judge Brett Kavanaugh may overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees women the right to an abortion. They mentioned his record of statements and ruling indicating "hostility" to abortion access.

Demonstrators in Las Vegas joined the national United for Justice rally on Sunday. The hashtag "Stop Kavanaugh" trended on Twitter for hours.

We’re at Sunset Park where people are rallying in support of Roe v. Wade and calling on Nevada's Senators to reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/obrfghhtfx — Nina Porciuncula (@NinaReports) August 26, 2018

Brittney Miller, Assemblywoman of District 5 says, "If we repeal, Roe v. Wade, something that's been in place for 5 decades, what else isn't on the table? Everything's on the table."

Rallyists sent a message to senators to say no to Kavanaugh in a day filled with speeches, art, music and verses.

Some attendees spoke about life before women had access to legal abortion.

Maureen O'Brien says, "You wouldn't wanna go back to a time where you have a choice. Government doesn't get to control your body. This is a privacy issue."

And how the landmark Supreme Court ruling changed their lives.

Nilsia Cadena says, "I was able to access safe and legal abortion. And I wasn't forced to have a baby that was unwanted or I know or couldn't afford."

But RNC spokesperson for Nevada Keelie Broom says "Rather than speculating on how Justice Kavanaugh would rule the bench, Democrats should be demanding justices who will apply the law as written... Judge Kavanaugh has also said that he believes roe v wade is settled law."

For now, what happens next is a waiting game with just a little over a week before confirmation hearings are due for Kavanaugh.