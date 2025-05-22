Pencils for parking tickets: Las Vegas accepts school supplies in lieu of fine payment for limited time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For a limited time, parking tickets in Las Vegas can be paid with new school supplies.
We reported on this temporary program in 2024 — Now, it's back for another year. An approval from the Las Vegas city manager has allowed parking infractions to be satisfied with new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value compared to their fine. Donations will be now accepted at the Parking Services Offices, located at 350 S. City Parkway, until June 30. Donations must be brought in within 30 days of the citation date.
Items must be of equal or greater value to the issued fine, and purchase receipts must be included in donations. Donations may also be purchased online and delivered to the Parking Services Office with the citation number in the notes of the delivery.
Some of the items being accepted include:
- Pencils
- Pens
- Erasers
- Dry erase markets
- Index cards
- Paper towels/disinfecting wipes
- Card stock
- Copy paper
- Storage bins
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Pencil sharpeners
- Post-it notes
- Loose-leaf paper
- Books (appropriate for grades K through 12)
- Educational games
In July 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program, allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines, as amended February 1, 2023, allowing the program to be administratively approved by the city manager.