Pencils for parking tickets: Las Vegas accepts school supplies in lieu of fine payment for limited time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For a limited time, parking tickets in Las Vegas can be paid with new school supplies.

We reported on this temporary program in 2024 — Now, it's back for another year. An approval from the Las Vegas city manager has allowed parking infractions to be satisfied with new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value compared to their fine. Donations will be now accepted at the Parking Services Offices, located at 350 S. City Parkway, until June 30. Donations must be brought in within 30 days of the citation date.

Items must be of equal or greater value to the issued fine, and purchase receipts must be included in donations. Donations may also be purchased online and delivered to the Parking Services Office with the citation number in the notes of the delivery.

KTNV This year, the average family is expected to spend close to $60 more on school supplies than they did just two years ago, according to the National Retail Federation.

Some of the items being accepted include:



Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markets

Index cards

Paper towels/disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

Loose-leaf paper

Books (appropriate for grades K through 12)

Educational games

In July 2016, the City Council adopted an ordinance authorizing the establishment of this occasional program, allowing for charitable donations in lieu of payment for parking fines, as amended February 1, 2023, allowing the program to be administratively approved by the city manager.