Las Vegas drivers to have option to pay parking tickets with school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers will have the option to pay off certain parking tickets with pencils and Post-it notes later this spring.

Qualifying parking tickets in the city of Las Vegas issued between May 1 and June 14, 2024, may be paid with school supply donations.

Those who wish to pay off their parking tickets this way must bring new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value of their fine to the Parking Services Offices within 30 days of the citation.

Qualifying citations include overtime meter, restricted time zone, abandoned vehicle, commercial vehicle/tour buses only, bus or taxi zone, registration not displayed, parked after park hours, taking two spaces and vehicle parked more than 72 hours. Other citations may also be eligible.

Some of the items being accepted include:



Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

A purchase receipt for the donation is required.

Any supplies taken by the city through the program will be donated to the PEF Teacher Superstore, a nonprofit associated with the Public Education Foundation.

The Parking Services Offices are located at 350 S. City Parkway.

