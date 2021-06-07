Pedestrian walking against signal killed on Sunday night near Eastern, Sunset Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck shortly before 11 p.m. June 6 at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road.

Police say a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling south on Eastern when it struck a 62-year-old man walking in the crosswalk against the walk signal.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old male driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

This was the 58th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year.

The coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

