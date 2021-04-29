Watch
Pedestrian struck near U.S. 95, Jones Boulevard

NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL
PEDESTRIAN US 95 AND JONES
Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 16:53:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says there has been a crash involving a pedestrian near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard.

According to a tweet by NHP, it happened on the southbound off ramp. The southbound lanes are closed to Upland.

They are asking motorists to avoid area if possible. Delays are expected until the scene is cleared.

MAP OF AREA

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

