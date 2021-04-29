Pedestrian struck near U.S. 95, Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says there has been a crash involving a pedestrian near U.S. 95 and Jones Boulevard.

According to a tweet by NHP, it happened on the southbound off ramp. The southbound lanes are closed to Upland.

They are asking motorists to avoid area if possible. Delays are expected until the scene is cleared.

#Breaking Auto-pedestrian crash on US95 / Jones SB off ramp. Southbound Jones closed at Upland. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/moFg1CrdSQ — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021

MAP OF AREA



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

