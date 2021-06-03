Pedestrian killed Thursday morning on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning in the 3600 block of Boulder Highway near Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police say the incident was reported around 4:39 a.m. According to witnesses and surveillance video, the pedestrian walked onto the highway and laid down. The pedestrian was then struck by two vehicles.

At this time, the death is not being considered a traffic-related fatality unless the coroner determines it was an accident.

Boulder Highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

