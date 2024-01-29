Pedestrian killed in Lake Mead Blvd crash, roads closed between Comstock and Tonopah
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 21:02:33-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died following a crash on Lake Mead Blvd. between Comstock Drive and Tonopah Drive.
The death comes just a day after a rash of fatal crashes on Las Vegas roads leaves 5 people dead in 24 hours.
Right now, police are not releasing any further information. Roads remain closed as of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 28.
