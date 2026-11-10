Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in neighborhood near Nellis & Harmon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a collision in the east Las Vegas valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says this happened near Glenn Davis Drive and Dennis Way, in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead, and the vehicle that hit them left the area before police arrived.

As of 12:30 p.m., the investigation is ongoing, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

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