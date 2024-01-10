Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Tropicana Avenue at Rollingwood Circle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man during a crash in the east valley Tuesday night.

According to LVMPD, several people reported a vehilce was heading west on Tropicana when it struck a pedestrian east of Sandhill who was outside of the crosswalk.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is ongoing as the driver fled the scene.

RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that all lanes are blocked in both directions in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Rollingwood Circle as crews work to investigate and clear the crash.

LVMPD issued a statement in response to the crash reminding area residents to utilize clearly defined crosswalks and to obey traffic devices when crossing a roadway.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on January 9.