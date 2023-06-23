Pedestrian killed in crash on Sahara, Las Vegas police looking for driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Thursday night.

Officers said the crash happened at 10:29 p.m. at East Sahara Avenue and State Street.

According to a press release, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a black BMW was approaching the intersection at a high rate of speed. Investigators said a silver Mercury Sable was turning when the front of the vehicle struck the BWM on the driver's side. That caused the BMW to rotate and go into the eastbound bus lane on Sahara, which hit a man.

Police said the BMW continued to rotate before coming to a stop in the middle of the three eastbound travel lanes. The driver of the BMW then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

This marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year and the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 702-828-3595 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.