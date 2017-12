UPDATE ON DEC. 29: The Clark County Coroner identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a truck was 43-year-old Jorge Alberto Tario. His city of residence is unknown.

Jorge's death was determined to be an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian that occurred at South 6th Street and East Sahara Ave on Monday evening.

The pedestrian had been jaywalking, according to investigators. The man was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver of the truck is fully cooperating. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

We were originally informed by police that it was a motorcycle rider involved in the collision, but they have since corrected that information.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.