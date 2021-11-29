Watch
Local News

Actions

Pedestrian dies days after crash near Las Vegas Strip

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 10:14:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report a pedestrian has died from a crash that occurred earlier this month near the Las Vegas Strip.

Roel Raatgever. 43, was hit by a vehicle back on Nov. 15 just after 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane.

PREVIOUS: Pedestrian critically injured after darting out in front of traffic near Las Vegas Strip

Police say Raatgever darted out in front of a 2017 Toyota Sienna on Tropicana when he was struck by the vehicle. The 43-year-old from the Netherlands was then transported to the hospital with critical injuries but later died on Nov. 23.

Tropicana Avenue eastbound was closed for several hours while police originally investigated the on-scene crash.

The 46-year-old driver of the Toyota showed no signs of impairment.

This death marks 133rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH