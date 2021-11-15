Critical crash involving pedestrian closes portion of Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash in the center of town early Monday morning.

Officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane for a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a person was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Tropicana Avenue eastbound was closed for the on-scene investigation.