Critical crash involving pedestrian closes portion of Tropicana Avenue near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a critical injury crash in the center of town early Monday morning.
Officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane for a collision involving a pedestrian.
Police say a person was struck by a vehicle and transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Tropicana Avenue eastbound was closed for the on-scene investigation.
#FASTALERT 5:08 AM, Nov 15 2021
Crash Tropicana Ave EB Before Koval Ln
All lanes blocked EB
Expect delays
Use other routes
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 15, 2021