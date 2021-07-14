Watch
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Fremont Street near Showboat Park apartments

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 08:37:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a critical crash involving a pedestrian late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of Fremont Street, north of Oakey Boulevard, at about 11:15 p.m. with reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The person struck by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the driver involved remained at the scene with impairment not suspected.

Southbound Fremont Street was closed during the on-scene investigation.

Police did not release any further immediate details.

