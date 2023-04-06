Patients waiting months for dental appointments as valley faces hygienist shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People living in southern Nevada sometimes have to wait four months for a teeth cleaning.

Las Vegas dentists say they the valley is facing a shortage of dental hygienists. The pandemic may be to blame.

The role of a dental hygienist is more than only cleaning teeth. Hygienist Raina Martin says she's busier than ever because of the shortage.

"There is just such a high demand for it," she said.

When Martin is not working at her dental office, she is teaching at the College of Southern Nevada as an adjunct instructor.

She aims to help future hygienists learn the ropes and she hopes they stay in the valley to treat patients.

"Is there a shortage? Yes," she said. "But, it's because we are growing, and in terms of how to punch hygienists out, we are limited in how to do that."

CSN is the only reported college in Clark County to have a dental hygienist program. Martin says before 2020, CSN's program only required a 2-year associate's degree to graduate. However, today, a 4-year bachelor's degree is necessary.

This extension makes the process longer and more rigorous. Martin says the program is very similar to a nursing program.

"It's not just an uneducated person cleaning teeth," she said. "It's a highly educated person with pharmacology, radiology, full anatomy and physiology."

Dr. Greg Welch at Welch Dentistry in the southwest part of the valley says finding good hygienists in the city is a major challenge. This causes patients to wait longer for appointments.

"There is difficulty where we can't get this," he said. "We can't find the hygienist that will fit the role."

Dr. Welch says he offers more incentives to employees and has created a great working environment to encourage people to join his team.

"Honestly for me, I would have a hard time without a hygienist," he said.

Martin says it is going to take help from the state to provide additional funding and resources to colleges like CSN to improve the training process.

"We are additional health care providers, put more of us out into a field and we can help the shortage of other areas in terms of blood pressure," she said. "Where we can direct people and have the ability to network for patients."