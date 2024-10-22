Passengers sue Frontier Airlines after fiery landing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three passengers are suing Frontier Airlines after a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Two are Clark County residents and one lives in San Diego.

The incident happened on Oct. 5.

Frontier Flight 1325 was flying from San Diego to Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines officials say the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency.

The lawsuit claims that no one warned the passengers before the AIRBUS 321 NEO "violently crash landed" on the runway and the force of the crash was so strong that it caused the aircraft tires to explode and landing gear to collapse, which caused the plane to catch fire.

"The traumatized and injured passengers were stranded inside the sweltering smoke-filled aircraft for nearly an hour before being evacuated," the lawsuit reads in part.

Channel 13 spoke to a man who was on the plane that day.

"Honestly, I thought that we are going to explode because we saw the fire and we didn't know why," passenger Jose Mena said. "I don't think the crew themselves really knew what was going on either so we just stayed put until they told us to exit the plane."

WATCH: Passengers recall Frontier plane that caught fire at Harry Reid International Airport

Frontier plane makes 'hard landing' at Harry Reid airport, causing fire, officials said

Following the incident, airline officials said all 190 passengers and seven crew members were evacuated safely and no injuries had been reported.

As for the passengers who filed the lawsuit, they claim the airline was negligent and Frontier failed to properly inspect, maintain, repair, and operate the aircraft in a reasonable manner.

They are seeking over $30,000 in damages, lost wages, and attorneys' fees.

Frontier Airlines officials say they don't comment on pending litigation.

No future court hearings have been scheduled, as of Tuesday afternoon.