Partial building collapse in east Las Vegas injures 1 person, displaces 14 residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 14 people are without a home — and one person suffered a severe head injury — when a building partially collapsed in east Las Vegas on Friday.

According to the Southern Nevada Red Cross, the collapse happened just after 12 p.m. at 2317 Exeter Drive, which is near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard in the east valley.

All four apartment units were "severely" damaged when the front of the building collapsed, a Red Cross spokesperson wrote.

"Emergency responders say the collapse was not due to a fire, but most likely due to the age of the building," according to the Red Cross.

Red Cross volunteers responded to offer help and support for the displaced apartment residents.

This is a developing story. A Channel 13 crew is en route to the scene.



