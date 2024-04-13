Park rangers looking for two vandalism suspects at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — U.S. park rangers are looking for two men accused of vandalism at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

According to rangers, a viral video, that was said to be recorded on Sunday, April 7, 2024, showed two adult men "toppling natural rock formations" at the Redstone Dunes Trail.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Park rangers are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

If you were on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of April 7, 2024 or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, you can contact the National Park Service.

