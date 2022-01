LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky gambler got a little richer on the first day of 2022 in Las Vegas.

Representatives with the Paris Las Vegas say a person visiting from Fountain Valley, Calif., hit a mega jackpot while playing I love Suits at the casino on New Year's Day.

The jackpot returned $119,158 with the winner saying they plan on using the winnings to pay a few bills here in the new year.