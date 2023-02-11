Parents speak out about norovirus outbreak at elementary school

Thursday the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed 71 cases of Nororvirus at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary in the southwest valley. Friday, parents speak out.

Susan Holstead was at the elementary Friday to pick up her great niece, a kindergartner at the school. Holstead says she didn't know about the outbreak.

"I mean, i'll call her mother when she gets done at work. And see if she heard anything and just forgot to tell me," said Holstead.

Holstead says she's trying to help her great niece understand preventative measures.

"Wash your hands, quit touching your mouth…you know kindergarteners - always want to touch their mouth, put things in their mouth. So, we just stay on her not to do that."

The Clark County School District sent home a letter to parents late last month to inform them of the outbreak.

Edwin San Juan says his whole family got sick from the virus.

"Friday, my daughter came home from school. She said she had a headache. I didn't think anything of it. Then she started throwing up. And then having diarrhea and stuff like that," said San Juan.

He says he doesn't want to keep his daughter home from school, but doesn't want to put her in harm's way either.

He says he sent his daughter back after she got well.

The health district says Norovirus can spread through direct contact with an infected person, by consuming contaminated food or beverages - or by people touching contaminated surfaces.

If you're exposed to norovirus, symptoms can start within 12 to 48 hours. Common symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. A fever, headache and body aches can be associated. Most recover within one to three days.

The health district says the investigation is ongoing. 13 Action News will provide you with the latest updates as they become available.