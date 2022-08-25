Parents react to school safety as Eldorado High student pleads not guilty to all charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 16-year-old, accused of assaulting and trying to kidnap his teacher at Eldorado High School pleaded not guilty to charges in court today.

Johnathon Martinez Garcia faces 10 felony charges as an adult including “attempted murder" and "sexual assault of a teacher". Police say the female teacher was left unconscious in her classroom and was hospitalized with multiple unspecified injuries.

Back in early August, Martinez Garcia was ruled competent to stand trial and was also indicted by a Clark County Grand Jury. He is being held on $500,000 bail pending trial and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Martinez Garcia's defense attorney, Paul Adras, told the court Wednesday he was withdrawing from the case. Kathleen Delaney, Clark County District Judge, set a Sept. 7 date to appoint a public defender.

As legal proceedings continue, so do the increased security measures at Clark County Schools. Marie Neisess, president of Clark County Education Association says while new safety protocols have been put in place this school year, changes won't happen overnight.

"This will take time, there are over 360 schools, so perhaps not all schools are at the same stage,” Neisess said. “Some schools are older than others."

She believes the use of security cameras and alert systems, along with single-point entrances, and increased police presence at Clark County schools like Eldorado High are contributing to a decrease in violence. Still, she believes more needs to be done and the association will be watching.

"We'll be the first one to raise a red flag, If we should see that he is not adhering to their promise, that they are going to address safety at each and every campus," Neisess said.

Elise Carr, a parent of two students attending Eldorado High says she's noticed a difference and feels better about dropping her kids off at school every day.

"I feel like Eldorado has done a great job they keep us informed every day, the kids are now wearing identification every day and they are not allowed on the campus without that on," Carr said.