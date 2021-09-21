Parents react to promising results from Pfizer study among young kids

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas families will have to make a decision soon, after a highly anticipated trial studying the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine has shown promising results.

The study shows its vaccine is effective and safe for children ages 5 through 11 and it provides a strong antibody response for kids against the virus. Anna Marie Binder said once the vaccine gets the final approval from the FDA, she is going to push her 5 and 8-year-old to get their shots.

“Our quickest way back to any normalcy without restrictions or any government overreach is to get the vaccine and move on,” Binder said.

The trial study shows when the children were given two doses of 10 micrograms--- 21 days apart--- the kids were fine. The vaccine dosage used for this age group is a third of what is given to people 12 and older. Binder said these results brought her a sigh of relief.

“I do have a 12-year-old who is severely asthmatic, and we do worry for him just based on what they say COVID can do, and he is already at risk and so is my husband,” explained Binder.

Pfizer's announcement came out as COVID cases among children have surged in the Las Vegas area.

Kristy Higgins has four children that are within this age group, but she said there is not enough proof for this vaccine to be safe.

“For me to make a choice of, I’m going to give you this vaccine and something happens to them, I don’t feel like we could live with ourselves,” Higgins said.

Once the vaccine is approved for this age group by the FDA, Higgins said she fears there will be a vaccine mandate for students.

“Hiring a teacher, each one of us doing a co-op, each one of us teaching and switching off, we won’t keep our kids in school,” said Higgins.

A spokesperson with the Southern Nevada Health District said they are still waiting for the FDA’s approval. Once that happens, SNHD will begin to give out the vaccine to this age group according to the CDC’s guidance.