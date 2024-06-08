Parents of two-year-old found in dumpster appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The parents of the two-year-old found in a dumpster had their initial court appearances on Saturday.

Diaja Smith, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of her son. The child was reported missing from the area of Lewis Avenue and 15th Street at 8:25 p.m. on Thursday, and police said officers immediately began their search.

Just before 1 a.m., the two-year-old was found inside a garbage dumpster a few blocks away, near Lewis Avenue and 13th Street. The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene by medical first responders.

Another suspect, Jacoby Robinson, also appeared in court Saturday on charges of child abuse and neglect. The prosecutor in court Saturday revealed he will also be facing a murder charge.

The pair will be back in court Tuesday, June 11.