LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Marketta Phillips, the suspect accused of stabbing a toddler near Flamingo and Eastern on Wednesday, appeared in front of a judge Thursday morning facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the child as 3-year-old Journei Ross. Her parents were in the courtroom Thursday and were understandably emotional as they spoke with reporters after the hearing.

Parents of 3-year-old toddler speak out after accused killer appears in court

"I woke up this morning, and I was really hoping this was a dream," said Phalan Whitson, Journei's mother. "I was really hoping it was me [instead]."

Phalan said her daughter was "very bright" and loved to sing: "she could light up a room wherever she was at."

Outside of the courtroom, Phalan said she had never seen Marketta Phillips — the woman accused of killing her daughter — before seeing her in court Thursday.

"I didn't know this woman," Phalan said. "Today was literally the first day I've ever seen this woman in my life. This is crazy, she took my baby."

Jeremy Ross, Journei's father, shared custody with Phalan. He says Marketta Phillips had been living with him for a year and watched Journei "numerous times" in the past.

"I didn't know she was a crazy case, you know?" Jeremy said outside the courtroom.

Ross told reporters Phillips was watching Journei while he was at work Tuesday night. When he came home around 3 a.m., he said he found Phillips in the kitchen with blood on her arm, so he went to check on his daughter.

"I saw her on the bed and everything, and instantly called 9-1-1, started chest compressions, CPR and everything," Jeremy said.

Journei was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"She deserved to live," Jeremy said. "She didn't deserve none of this."

Marketta Phillips' hearing lasted only about 45 seconds. She was read her charges by Judge Suzan Baucum and told she was being held without bail before her next court appearance, which is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 1.

This isn't the first time that Phillips has been in court.

Channel 13 found that she has a previous charge in Las Vegas Justice Court for "engaging in lewd conduct in a public place" from 2021.

Court records show she was "admonished with a warning," and the case was dismissed.

Journei's parents hope this case has a different outcome.

"She deserves no justice — I deserve justice, she doesn't," said Phalan, referring to Phillips. "She needs to be put away."

"My baby girl is going to get the justice that she deserves, because this ain't right," Jeremy said.