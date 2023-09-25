Parents host rallies across Las Vegas to support Clark County teachers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amid the ongoing contract battle between the Clark County Education Association and the Clark County School District, concerned parents gathered Saturday to host rallies at five different locations across the valley.

Currently, the Clark County School District has declared an impasse with the teachers' union, escalating negotiations to the arbitration stage. Teachers are advocating for a new contract that includes a 10% raise in the first year and an 8% raise in the second.

One parent, Karen Deckert, a former CCSD teacher and mother, voiced her frustration as she stood at the intersection of S Pavilion Center and Sage Park Drive. She expressed her support for teachers and education, highlighting the ongoing battles that compelled her to leave teaching in the first place.

The district is actively reviewing potential arbitrator candidates to facilitate a mutual agreement between CCSD and CCEA regarding teacher contracts. Both parties will need to reach a consensus on selecting an arbitrator. This arbitration process could span several months, with the last instance of the two parties resorting to arbitration occurring in 2018.