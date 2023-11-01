Paramount bringing 'Mountain of Entertainment' to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The next couple of months are going to be big for sports lovers with events like the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the way.

Preparations are also underway for Super Bowl LVIII. On Wednesday, Paramount Global announced they're bringing a four-day activation with "A Mountain Of Entertainment" for the biggest football game of the season.

According to a press release, the activation will be located at The Mirage from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11. There will be various interactive components to the fan event along the block in front of the hotel.

Company officials said the activations will feature 10 different brands including CBS Sports, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. Featured shows and TV series that fans can expect to see include Transformers, Yellowstone, Star Trek, Dora the Explorer, Ghosts, Sistas, and the UEFA Champions League. That includes sneak peeks at new movies set to be released by Paramount Pictures.

"Paramount's 'Mountain of Entertainment' in Las Vegas is an exciting, fan-focused physical manifestation of the expansive and popular content from across our portfolio of brands," said Josh Line, executive vice president and chief brand officer for Paramount Global. "Our partnership with the NFL allows us to drive growth and engagement with our brands and creates the opportunity to display the power of Paramount's broad and beloved hits across every genre at the biggest event in television: Super Bowl LVIII."

The Paramount Mountain will also be constructed on top of the Mirage Volcano. The press release states that those brave enough to "summit Paramount Mountain" will get to check out an immersive "FUNicular Experience" by boarding a hyper-realistic gondola ride and simulate a ride to the top.

Company officials said more details about the event will be released in the coming months.