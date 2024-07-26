Paper Plane Palooza returns to Harry Reid airport, teaching kids about aviation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Paper Plane Palooza returned to Harry Reid International Airport, welcoming more than 70 children from local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Fourteen teams, sponsored and coached by members of the airport community, competed in paper plane distance and accuracy competitions, while learning about the many careers and entities involved in aviation.

Airport officials say this event provides a fun day of mentorship to community children.

"I love this event because we're able to bring kids in from the summer program from the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada and introduce them to the phenomenal industry of aviation," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, director of aviation at the airport.

The Boys & Girls Club participants also received supplies to kick off the school year.