Palms Casino Resort plans to celebrate reopening with fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Palms Casino Resort said they are celebrating their reopening with a fireworks show at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Palms Casino released these plans of their reopening tonight:

5:30 p.m.: Invitational Opening Celebration with Poolside Entertainment

7:30 p.m.: Ribbon Cutting at William Hill Sports Book & Lounge

9:00 p.m.: Doors open to the public to the casino and resort

11 p.m.: Fireworks, viewing area from the pool deck

13 Actions News plans to post the fireworks show live on Facebook Wednesday night.