Watch
Local News

Actions

Palms Casino Resort plans to celebrate reopening with fireworks show

Palms Las Vegas.PNG
13 Action News/File image
Palms Las Vegas.PNG
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 20:05:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Palms Casino Resort said they are celebrating their reopening with a fireworks show at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

MORE: Palms Casino Resort reopens Wednesday after 2-year pandemic hiatus

The Palms Casino released these plans of their reopening tonight:

  • 5:30 p.m.: Invitational Opening Celebration with Poolside Entertainment
  • 7:30 p.m.: Ribbon Cutting at William Hill Sports Book & Lounge
  • 9:00 p.m.: Doors open to the public to the casino and resort 
  • 11 p.m.: Fireworks, viewing area from the pool deck 

13 Actions News plans to post the fireworks show live on Facebook Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH