Palace Station's 'China Mama' gets a December opening date

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back in August, we told you about China Mama coming to Palace Station. Well, that day is now right around the corner.

China Mama will open its newest location at the casino property on Friday, Dec. 6.

The popular Chinese restaurant will serve a wide variety of food including handmade pastries and even live seafood.

"China Mama will be a welcomed addition to the culinary scene at Palace Station," said Lee Torres, Vice President and General Manager of Palace Station.

"As part of our ongoing updates to the culinary offerings at Palace Station, we are committed to offering high-quality, local favorite dining experiences, and are thrilled to add authentic Chinese cuisine in a stunning setting from the beloved China Mama restaurant family."

Doors open at 5 p.m. on opening day, then 11 a.m. daily.