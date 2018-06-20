Palace Station undergoes $192 million remodel

If you've been around Las Vegas for quite some time you may be surprised to see the facelift Palace Station has recently undergone.

Palace Station gave 13 Action News and other media outlets a glimpse of their 220,000 square foot, $192 million modernization that will usher in a new era for the property.

Renovations began in Fall 2016 and will be completed later this year.

New additions include a renovated gaming area, three new restaurants that will open over the next few months, and Regal Cinemas’ 9-screen movieplex opening shortly after that.



The completed areas of the remodel include a new casino exterior and valet area, a new resort-style pool, an updated gaming floor, a new bingo room and additional parking.

Another big change, the removal of the property’s iconic train theme that has been part of its history since 1983.

Hotel room and suite renovations, an updated sports book and poker room, as well as the addition of a new sports book bar will also be completed shortly.