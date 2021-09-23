Pahrump woman shares breast cancer survival story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Six year after her breast cancer diagnosis, Sherry Brady-Renton is sharing her story of survival.

In 2015, Brady-Renton had a few dimples inn her left breast, but she had just lost her husband to leukemia and didn’t have health insurance.

When the mammon rolled through Las Vegas, she knew it was an opportunity for a free screening. She was later diagnosed with stage three triple negative breast cancer.

“With it being stage three and it being an aggressive cancer, I don’t think I would have made it through another year if it weren’t for the mammon and I mean that. That’s what saved my life,” Brady-Renton said.

Brady-Renton had a double mastectomy and underwent 6.5 years of chemotherapy. Un reconstruction surgery, she had more complications. What was supposed to be three surgeries turned into seven surges.

The reconstruction surgery gave Brady-Renton cellulitis, which is a serious skin infection.

Even now, scar tissue causes some pain and Brady-Renton gets checked out every year. She’s made it her mission to encourage women everywhere to get regular screenings.

“There’s every reason in the world to go because you do not want to go through chemo and fighting for your life and putting not only yourself through it, but your family through it because it’s horrendous. At the time you do everything you can and you look back on it and you’re like holy crap how did I ever get through that? Thank you Jesus,” Brady-Renton said.