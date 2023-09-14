Pahrump RV resort accused of discriminating against family with young children

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — An RV resort in Pahrump is being charged with discrimination by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a complaint, department officials received a complaint around March 20, 2019 from a family who was "alleging they and their minor children were injured by discriminatory acts based on familial status."

The complaint states the family owns a duplex in Washington State, which they rented out in July 2017 in order to live in their RV full-time. Since July 2017, the family has traveled across the United States and stayed at national and state parks and RV parks.

The family stayed at Preferred RV Resort in Pahrump from Jan. 16, 2019 to about March 16, 2019. The couple has three children. According to the complaint, the children were banned from several amenities at the property due to their age. That included access to the swimming pool, spa, exercise rooms, billiard room, woodworking room, and stained glass shop.

The family claimed that Preferred RV Resort's manager, James Horton, sent a letter to them and other families with young children that were staying at the resort on Feb. 27, 2019. They said the letter was to make parents aware of Horton's concerns "about young children biking and running on the property unsupervised or roaming the buildings with no adult supervision."

They added the letter stated that while the resort had rescinded a rule that required adult supervision at all times for people under 18 years old, "we still have the right to exercise sanctions against any particular children who pose a danger to themselves, anyone else lawfully occupying the property, or any of the Resort's property and/or equipment."

The complaint states the family ended up leaving the resort because they felt "unwelcome and scrutinized because they had children."

"RV parks that offer options for long-term stays are required to abide by the Fair Housing Act and ensure that they are providing families with children the same terms and conditions as adults without children" said Demetria L. McCain, HUD's Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. "HUD's vigorous enforcement of the Fair Housing Act means ensuring that these types of residency options are just as available as families with children as those without children."

A U.S. Administrative Law judge will hear HUD's charge unless anyone involved in the suit elects to have the case heard in federal court. If an administration law judge finds that discrimination has happened, the judge may award damages to the family. The judge can also order injunctive relief and other equitable relief to prevent further discrimination.