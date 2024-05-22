Pahrump residents push back against planned medical waste treatment facility

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A medical waste treatment facility was approved by the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission in April.

On Tuesday, Pahrump residents pushed back at a Nye County Commissioners Meeting saying they oppose the facility.

According to a permit application, the company MediWaste will be the primary location for feedstock [raw material] from California and other states to be turned into biochar — a carbon-based product used for renewable energy and agricultural purposes. The stated purpose is to reduce the medical waste volume that goes to landfills or incineration facilities.

The application was approved by the Pahrump Regional Planning Commission on April 10 and residents have missed the 30-day window to appeal the decision.

But now, some people are saying they need to know more about the potential environmental impacts.

Pahrump resident John O'Brien tells Channel 13 he has questions about impacts to air quality, water resources, and whether there would be any smell associated with the facility.

"We know very little about the company. The proposal was so vague," O'Brien said.

He said he's collecting signatures to take the issue to district court to try to pause or reverse the decision.

“We need to know all the details and what the impact is going to be on our community. There’s so many questions that are not asked and answered. This needs to go back to the RPC, from a court order, so that the people can go ahead and voice their concerns and get the answers that they need," O'Brien said.

You can read the MediWaste permit application below.

The document states the following pertaining to environmental impact: