Pahrump residents deal with flooding on heels of tropical storm system

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — When the rain stopped in Pahrump at about 10 a.m., the flooding concerns had only begun Monday morning.

A number of residential streets on the southern edge of the Nye County town were underwater in spots for a large portion of the day.

Howard Griffith, a Pahrump resident, became stranded when his car shut down on a flooded street near Hafen Elementary School.

Griffith and his two dogs had to leave the vehicle behind and get to safety.

"All of a sudden, the water was past my knees," he said. "There was water rushing into my car. It just shut down completely."

The water was from runoff from mountain areas near Pahrump, slammed with rain showers the past few days due to the tropical storm that has punished much of the Southwest.

Thankfully, Nye County's emergency manager Scott Lewis said no flooding injuries had been reported as of Monday evening. Still, there's much to do in the way of cleanup.

At the "Pets are Worth Saving" animal rescue shelter, volunteers worked for hours Monday to remove close to 30 dogs from a flooded building. The dogs were removed safely, though inches of mud remained inside the building as of late Monday.

All Nye County schools canceled school on Monday. At Hafen, much of the school's parking lot was underwater Monday afternoon.

The water left significant blotches of mud behind. Lewis said it was expected that school would resume on Tuesday.