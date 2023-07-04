Pahrump draws thousands of fireworks shoppers ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Fourth of July celebrations will soon take place, and fireworks are set to steal the show. Some residents will go to extreme lengths to get their hands on explosive displays.

This week, the town of Pahrump became a magnet for thousands of visitors eager to purchase fireworks for their Fourth of July celebrations.

"We're getting the mini magnum shells, mini rockets, some little butterfly rockets, too," said Arizona resident, Kendall Witte.

"I bought the Excaliburs, the 200 grand cakes, the 500 grand cakes, and I'm looking for the grand finale," said California resident, Davon Price.

"I'm probably $8,000 in," said Las Vegas resident Grizzly Parra. "This is the 4th or 5th trip I made in the last week and a half."

Although fireworks like whistlers, smokers, and ground fountains, known as 'safe and sane' fireworks can be bought anywhere in Nevada, fireworks that launch into the sky, explode, or rocket into the air are exclusively available in Nye County.

While they are legally sold and purchased in Pahrump, these fireworks are illegal to use anywhere in the state.

To discourage residents from using illegal fireworks in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding areas, Clark County has launched its annual "You Light It; We Write It" fireworks safety campaign. Individuals caught using illegal fireworks may face fines ranging from $500 to $10,000 for large amounts of illegal fireworks.

Channel 13 reporter Shakeria Hawkins asked a customer from Las Vegas if he was afraid of getting caught.

"Oh no, they don't make a big deal about it, they don't like you shooting fireworks that tall, but they don't do anything," Parra said.

Parra says he is willing to take the risk to celebrate with his family and neighbors, despite the legalities involved.

"I have family coming over from California, family coming in out of town," he said. "I live in a cul-de-sac, and we get along with all the neighbors, so we will all pop fireworks together this year."

It's important to note that all fireworks, including those labeled 'safe and sane,' will become illegal in Clark County at midnight on the Fourth of July.

No fireworks are allowed at public lands in Southern Nevada, including Mount Charleston, Lake Mead, Red Rock Canyon, the Clark County Wetlands park and other local parks.