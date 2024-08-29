Pahrump DMV is now reopen following shutdown from fire

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles is now reopen following a fire that caused extensive damage to the structure back in July.

Residents of Nye County can now schedule appointments once again in their area instead of having to travel more than an hour away to a Las Vegas DMV.

However, the DMV said that there is still severe damage affecting computer systems and equipment. Therefore, the DMV said not all service windows will be open.

If you need to book an appointment, you can do so by clicking the link here.