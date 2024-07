LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles is closed after the building caught fire, the DMV said.

The DMV said all customers and staff are safe and no one was injured.

Pahrump residents can go to any other DMV location while the building is closed, no appointment is necessary. The Parhrump DMV is unsure when if it will be open on Monday.

The DMV will provide updates once more is known about the fire. No cause was released.