Over 400 people exposed to tuberculosis at Bullhead City school

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — Over 400 people have been exposed to tuberculosis after a person infected with the illness visited Diamondback Elementary School in Bullhead City.

According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, they were notified about the incident on Tuesday and immediately launched an investigation.

Tuberculosis is a serious but treatable disease that primarily affects the lungs. It is spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.

County health officials said they're setting up a TB skin test clinic for students, staff, and their families on Aug. 11 with the follow-up clinic on Aug. 14. They said more information about the clinic will be released soon.

For more information, county health officials said you can call 928-753-8665 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call a 24-hour pre-recorded informational line at 928-718-4932. You can also reach a public health nurse at askanurse@mohave.gov.